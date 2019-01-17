Kenneth Okolie and Eniola Badmus are currently working on a movie set directed by Kabat Esosa Egbon.

Written by Kenneth Okolie, the movie features Ayo Binta Mogaji, Emmanuel Anyalogu, Edem Roxy Antak, and Nazo Ekezie.

The untitled romantic comedy tells the story of the couple, who by all standards are two peas in a pod.

The couple’s marital issues are compounded with the interference from the husband’s mother-in-law (Ayo Mogaji) and Landlord (Emma Anyalogu).

This is the second movie project helmed by Kabat Esosa Egbon since the beginning of 2019.