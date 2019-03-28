The ‘Lavender’ will feature appearances from Kehinde Bankole, Deyemi Okanlawon, Oludara Egerton-Shyngle, and Rita Edward while Akindoju directs the project.

‘Lavender,’ a stage play by Akindoju’s The Make It Happen Productions, is coming one year after the success of her one-woman show ‘Naked’.

Akindoju’s new role adds to her production ability that has seen her produced and co-produced some movies and stage productions.

Previous projects with the input of Akindoju include ‘The V Monologues,' 'Naked,' 'Gidi Up’, Akin Omotosho’s 'The Ghost and The House Of Truth' Ishaya Bako's '4th Republic.'