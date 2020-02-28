Nollywood film production company, Trino motion pictures ('Three Thieves', 'Sylvia') is gearing up for its 4th feature film 'The One for Sarah', a romantic comedy written by Egbemawei Dimiyei.

Zainab as Sylvia in Daniel Oriahi's psychological Thriller [Instagram]

The feature film tells the story of a woman who survives emotional abuse, learns to re-discover her self-worth and finds love.

Although the cast list is yet to be unveiled, principal photography has been confirmed to kick off in a few weeks. Kemi Lala Akindoju will work closely with the team as casting director while Lyndsey Efejuku will take up the directorial chair.

Speaking on the upcoming rom-com, Efejuku shared " 'The One for Sarah' is about letting go of your fears and taking a chance on life and love". She added, "The story shows romance and love, however, I believe the underlying theme goes further to encourage everyone who’s survived any form of emotional abuse to keep going.”