RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kemi Akindoju announces first co-executive produced feature film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress has worked on productions in casting director and producer roles.

Kemi Lala Akindoju

Nollywood star actress Kemi Lala Akindoju is set to co-executive produce her first feature film.

Recommended articles

Akindoju confirmed the exciting news via Twitter on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She wrote: "Co-executive produced my first feature. Not an easy feat, but I won’t have it any other way. Y’all will soon see “The Make It Happen Productions” on your screens. I’m actually tickled." The actress did not share more details on the forthcoming project.

Prior to her announcement, the actress who recently welcomed a son with husband Chef Fregz, has worked on several projects as casting director and producer. He latest project as a casting director is the Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri directed 'Eyimofe' which recently premiered in cinemas.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

Comedian Princess says she did not authorise the release of the CCTV footage of Baba Ijesha molesting her foster daughter

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, Enugu; recovers cocaine, drugged cakes