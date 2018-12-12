Pulse.ng logo
Kemi Adetiba says 'King Of Boys' grossed N200m in 7 weeks

Kemi Adetiba is emotional after 'King Of Boys' reportedly grossed N200m in 7 weeks

Kemi Adetiba couldn't hide her emotions when she shared with fans that 'King Of Boys' has grossed N200m in seven weeks.

play Sola Sobowale stars in the movie 'King of Boys' by Kemi Adetiba. (Instagram/Kemi Adetiba)

Kemi Adetiba recently went emotional after she announced that her movie, 'King Of Boys' grossed N200million in the cinemas in the spate of 7 weeks.

In an Instagram post, the director of 'Wedding Party 1' expressed how emotional she got finding out the success of her movie.

he wrote, "If you know the journey it took to get here, you'll understand why I'm emotional right now. God. Is. The. Greatest!!! #Hardwork#Consistency #GraceOfGod 
#KOBFEVER #KOBSeason#KOBStillNumberOne Congratulations to the cast, the crew and everyone that has shown us goodwill!!!"

 

The filmmaker went further to note that the movie starring Sola Sobowale, Reminisce, IllBliss, Toni Tones and Adesua Etomi-Wellington has remained on the number one spot for the seven weeks.

Adetiba also announced that the movie is the fourth highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time and the longest running film at the number one spot in Nigerian territory.

"Kemi is a killer, I almost died. Kemi is a slave driver but thank God. She would say to me do you want to look bad on that screen at the end of the day, everything I am doing is for you to look and we thank God for the result but the one that baffles me is when she commends a scene and says that was nice, that was beautiful but says we should have another take and before you know it, we would have had 10 or 15 takes.

"I remember a particular scene we were shooting and I was already in action and I heard a distance voice faintly saying get aunty S a chair, get her a bottle of water, I asked what was going on and Kemi said aunty S, you are fainting and I sat down and didn't know I was shaking vigorously. That is the kind of director Kemi is, the type who sees the work and sees the person, other locations, maybe I would have been dead by now," She said.

The rapper told Hip TV that he arrived the movie set to shoot his first two scenes on his birthday and after seeing the lead character, Eniola Salami being portrayed by Sola Sobowale, he felt he couldn't go ahead with his role.

