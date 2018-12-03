Kemi Adetiba gets busy with new project, 'Brotherhood'

news

Kemi Adetiba has began work on 'Brotherhood,' a follow-up to her web based series, 'King Women'.

This move is coming following the success of her feature film as a producer and director, 'King Of Boys'

ALSO READ: Kemi Adetiba elevates conversations with 'King Women'

On Monday, Adetiba dropped a teaser from the new series, which had Fela Durotoye, Lanre Olusola, Lynxx and Jimmy Odukoya discussing true life events.

Like 'King Women,' 'Brotherhood' is a comforting series that aims at inspiring and encouraging both men and women with the true life events of top dignitaries.

Just like the female version of the web series to be aired on Accelerate TV, the men in each episode tell their stories from their hearts.

It's the passion and sincerity with which they share their live story that evoke emotions from viewers.

"Brotherhood," an interview-based series by Adetiba is expected to start airing in 2019.