Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Kemi Adetiba gets busy with new project, 'Brotherhood'

Kemi Adetiba gets busy with 'Brotherhood' after 'King Of Boys' success

Kemi Adetiba is back at work and this time, she is working on 'brotherhood,' a follow up project to her web series, 'King Women.'

  • Published:
Kemi Adetiba play Kemi Adetiba (Quadrant )

Kemi Adetiba has began work on 'Brotherhood,' a follow-up to her web based series, 'King Women'.

This move is coming following the success of her feature film as a producer and director, 'King Of Boys'

ALSO READ: Kemi Adetiba  elevates conversations with 'King Women'

On Monday, Adetiba dropped a teaser from the new series, which had Fela Durotoye, Lanre Olusola, Lynxx and Jimmy Odukoya discussing true life events.

 

Like 'King Women,' 'Brotherhood' is a comforting series that aims at inspiring and encouraging both men and women with the true life events of top dignitaries.

Just like the female version of the web series to be aired on Accelerate TV, the men in each episode tell their stories from their hearts.

It's the passion and sincerity with which they share their live story that evoke emotions from viewers.

"Brotherhood," an interview-based series by Adetiba is expected to start airing in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
2 "The Last Temptation of Christ" 5 movies that have been banned for...bullet
3 #ChiefDaddyTheMovie Who's your daddy?bullet

Related Articles

"King Women" Kemi Adetiba elevates conversations to a place of inspiration and empowerment
Kemi Adetiba Filmmaker reveals upcoming movie, "King of boys"
"King Women" Adesuwa Onyenokwe summarizes her life on new episode
"King Women" Chioma "Chigul" Omeruah gets emotional talking about relationship with mother
Kemi Adetiba Filmmaker believes she will win an Oscar very soon
"King Women" Watch season finale featuring Mayen Adetiba
Banky W, Adesua Etomi Wedding introduction over! It's back to work for TWP actors
"King Women" Jumoke Adenowo shares life story in episode 11

Movies

5 popular channels where you can watch current Yoruba movies on YouTube
Gloria Anozie Young thrills with her performance at 'The August Meeting' play
Femi Jacobs inks a new deal with 'Jacob's Barbershop'
Femi Jacobs inks a new deal with 'Jacobs' Barbershop'
Here's when Dare Olaitan's 'Knockout Blessing' will be released in cinemas
X
Advertisement