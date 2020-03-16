As the 'King of Boys' buzz continues to gather momentum, Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba has kept good her promise with the release of the first teaser for the anticipated 'King of Boys II'.

The 35-second teaser was shared on her social media platforms to the excitement of her teeming fans.

While the upcoming film is reportedly a prequel, its silhouette shot suggests Reminisce's character, Makanaki might be making his way back to the big screens.

According to Adetiba, the movie will be released later this year.

Watch the teaser: