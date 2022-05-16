The Netflix ‘Blood Sisters’ star, in an Instagram IG live session hosted by Kunle Afolayan, opined that it requires a level of brainwork to make it big and stay relevant in the industry.
Kehinde Bankole reveals what it takes to be successful in Nollywood
Kehinde Bankole is opening up about the keys to success in Nollywood.
“Don’t see acting as a career you can come into when all other careers are not working for you. (Perhaps), you have been told that doctors and lawyers are more professional than actors, so you decided to start acting because you couldn’t cope in other fields,” the actress said. “Acting is not just about looking good; it involves a lot of intellectual work. You have to think on your toes, otherwise, you would become irrelevant.”
“Being able to sustain relevance is the real work, being able to make it pay your bills. Stumbling on fame doesn’t happen like that for people every time, like the case of Olajumoke the bread seller. There are people whose stories are like that but it’s usually one out of every five hundred,” Bankole continued.
Bankole has received multiple accolades online for her performance in the newly released Netflix original series ‘Blood Sisters’.
The award-winning actress starred alongside Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Gabriel Afolayan among others in the star-studded title directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang.
