Kayode Kasum hints on producing a Nollywood gospel musical

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The filmmaker is set to debut 'Dwindle!", his latest collaboration with Dare Olaitan.

Kayode Kasum [ShockNG]

Nollywood filmmaker, Kayode Kasum has dropped a hint on the genre of his next production.

The director recently took to Twitter to share his plans on filming a musical. "I want to shoot a Nigerian gospel musical. Maybe why I am seeing Prophetess again for the third time.. Just putting this out there like I do for all my projects. So help me God," Kasum wrote.

Kasum's tweet is promising as musicals are hard to find in Nollywood with Emem Isong Misodi's 'Ayamma' and Blessing Egbe's 'The Ten Virgins' being the closest films exploring the genre in recent times.

Arguably one of the busiest Nollywood directors, the filmmaker has directed some of the highest grossing films in Nigerian box-office including the Toyin Abraham produced 'Fate of Alakada' and 2019 hit comedy 'Sugar Rush'.

Kasum announced in March that he was collaborating with Dare Olaitan on a new heist-comedy titled 'Dwindle!". The feature film is set to premiere in cinemas in July.

