Kayode Kasum hints on producing a Nollywood gospel musical

The director recently took to Twitter to share his plans on filming a musical. "I want to shoot a Nigerian gospel musical. Maybe why I am seeing Prophetess again for the third time.. Just putting this out there like I do for all my projects. So help me God," Kasum wrote.

Kasum's tweet is promising as musicals are hard to find in Nollywood with Emem Isong Misodi's 'Ayamma' and Blessing Egbe's 'The Ten Virgins' being the closest films exploring the genre in recent times.

Arguably one of the busiest Nollywood directors, the filmmaker has directed some of the highest grossing films in Nigerian box-office including the Toyin Abraham produced 'Fate of Alakada' and 2019 hit comedy 'Sugar Rush'.