Big Brother Naija winner turned filmmaker, Katung Aduwak is set to release a new visual offering, a short film titled 'Not Supposed To Be Here'.

Starring 'Tinsel' star, Gbenro Ajibade and Jeremy Smith, the two-character shorts follows a heated exchange between an African and an African American which finally leads to an eye-opening end.

The upcoming short film is written by Aduwak and Jojo Sillia, edited by Sammie Amachree and directed by Aduwak. Its release date and medium is yet to be announced.