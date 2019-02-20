Kate Henshaw has shed more light on her role in Kemi Lala Akindoju’s upcoming film, ‘4th Republic.’

The actress and judge at the CBS World Best reality show said the film is not just right for elections but a voice for justice.

“4th Republic is not just a film right for the election period. I think what is most significant is the message it carries, we need to stand up for the truth and fight for justice. It’s our duty,” Henshaw said.

The movie features Kate Henshaw﻿, Bimbo Manuel, Sani Muazu, Eyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor, and Yakubu Mohammed.

The movie is produced by Bem Peever and co-produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju with Ishaya Bako leading the crew as the director. The movie is set for release in cinemas across Nigeria in April 2019.

‘4th Republic’ is the story of Mabel King (Kate Henshaw) as she races to become Nigeria’s first female governor but is caught up around a heavily marred election.

Following a violent and heavily marred governorship election, aspirant King and her idealistic campaign manager, Ike try to discover what went wrong and seek justice through an election petition tribunal.

Their quest soon becomes a race to find and convince two young witnesses with evidence of violence at the elections to testify in court; before the opposing candidate finds them first.