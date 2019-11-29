For her role in Ego Boyo and Akin Omotoso film, ‘The Ghost and The House of Truth,’ Kate Henshaw has given some insights on how she got into character.

In a recently released video, Henshaw said it took her some days to understand exactly what the director, Akin Omotoso expected of her for the character.

“It took me a day or two to understand Akin the director and what exactly he wanted but I was able to get into character,” she began.

“I had great fun playing the character. It’s a very good script, it’s interesting, it’s got intrigues, action, it’s an exceptional story that will see you through a wave of emotions that in the end, it might leave you conflicted or convicted.”

Speaking on the theme of the film, Henshaw said, “Even though you should let the law take its course when it comes to your child, there’s no telling how people would react.”

Henshaw plays the delicate role of a pregnant police officer, Inspector Folashade Adetola widely referred to as Officer Stainless, who tries to solve the case of a mysterious disappearance of a young girl and the intrigues that followed her findings.

In an interview with Pulse in April 2019, Henshaw expressed joy about the film saying it was one of the recent roles that challenged her and she was happy she gave it her best and professional shots.