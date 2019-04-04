Kate Henshaw and Uzor Osimkpa, two leading movie stars and co-stars of hilarious sitcom, 'Do Good', have expressed sadness over the death of LinChung Duke Oliver.

A heartbroken Henshaw wrote, “Goodbye "Sylvanus" May the Lord receive your soul...Your role in "DOGOOD" brought smiles to many. You were a lively person, full of humour despite the obstacles life threw your way. RIP bro… Please help me say a prayer for his soul. God bless you all my dears.”

Towing the same path, Osimkpa, wrote, “This one enter me o! My Oga Sylva!!! Not sure of what else to say... What a painful loss. REST!”

Other Nollywood stars joined Henshaw and Osimkpa in eulogising the late actor and comedian known for his role as Sylvanus in Basorge Tariah’s sitcom, ‘Do Good’.

Junior Pope simply dropped, “Sad” while Judith Audu remains uncontrollably sad over the death of one of their own.

While Kemi Lala Akindoju and Chioma Akpotha are still in shock over the sad news, Iretiola Doyle says “May His soul rest in peace…”

Vivian Ejike had this to say, “May his soul find rest with the Lord” while ‘The Johnson’ star, Ada Ameh dropped, “Oh my God!! May his soul rest in peace.”

“Wow! May his soul Rest In Peace. Death where is your sting?” were the words of Nkem Ike.

Andy Ike simply says, ‘Rest in peace bro’.

The late Duke Oliver is widely referred to as LinChung in the comedy world and Sylvanus for his role in Basorge Tariah Jnr produced series, ‘Do Good’.

Tariah announced LinChung’s death on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was involved in an accident on his way back to Lagos after the burial of his aged mum. He died on the spot.