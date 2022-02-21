RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kannywood actress Ladin Chima accuses industry of exploitation

The veteran actress says she was paid between N2000 to N5000 for a film role despite her experience.

Ladin Chima popularly known as Mama Tambaya [Vanguard]
Kannywood veteran, Ladin Chima popularly known as Mama Tambaya has accused the film industry of exploitation.

The actress whose career spans nearly five decades recently featured in a BBC interview where she claimed she had nothing to show for her years of experience.

In the interview, Mama Tambaya who says she is currently homeless, revealed her she had never earned up to N50,000 for a role as her pay usually ranged between N2000 to N5000 for a role.

"From the time I started acting to date, I have never acted a role for which I was paid fifty thousand naira or even thirty or twenty thousand naira. So it was impossible for me to have put together enough money to own a house," Ladin shared.

The veteran actress also shared how her recent homeless state.

"The long journey I had from NTA Kaduna, to NTA Kano, to Kannywood, I have never faced any difficult milestone until recently. I was faced with a serious calamity this year that I was almost about living on the streets not for the help and intervention of some humanitarians. I would have been sleeping by the roadside at Bata here in Kano.

“I had nowhere to live because where I used to live before when I was working with government is a government property. Having retired from service for a while and I don’t own any house to move to, it became a problem.

“I suffered so much, in fact, if I continue to talk about it I will start crying because I hate remembering the situation."

Ladin Chima began her acting career during Yakubu Gowon's administration.

