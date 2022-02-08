RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bimbo Akintola join cast of TNC Africa's 'Little Black Book'

The new season is directed by Belinda Yanga and produced by Adaugo Uzoma.

TNC Africa ' Little Black Book' [shocking]

Production is well underway for the second season of TNC Africa's hit series 'Little Black Book' and if the newly unveiled cast members are anything to go by, fans are in for a sizzling show.

The show's producers recently unveiled veteran Nollywood stars Kanayo O. Kanayo and Bimbo Akintola as the newest cast members alongside Nengi Adoki, Paul Utomi, Michael Ejoor, Moet Abebe, Jude Chukwuka, and Helena Nelson.

Season one explored the story of Tade played by Teniola Aladese, a brilliant business developer trying to get her life back on track after a series of failures, and Leo (Ikechukwu), a millionaire hotel entrepreneur defying the odds to keep his business in the green, and a little black book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them.

Followers of the show will recall that the first season ended with a cliff hanger increasing the anticipation for the new season.

While Akintola's role remains under wraps, It has been revealed that Kanayo will play Captain Igwe, Leo’s father. Returning cast members include Ikechukwu Onunaku, Teniola Aladese, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Jeffrey Kanu, and Bimitan Adegoke.

