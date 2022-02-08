Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bimbo Akintola join cast of TNC Africa's 'Little Black Book'

The show's producers recently unveiled veteran Nollywood stars Kanayo O. Kanayo and Bimbo Akintola as the newest cast members alongside Nengi Adoki, Paul Utomi, Michael Ejoor, Moet Abebe, Jude Chukwuka, and Helena Nelson.

Season one explored the story of Tade played by Teniola Aladese, a brilliant business developer trying to get her life back on track after a series of failures, and Leo (Ikechukwu), a millionaire hotel entrepreneur defying the odds to keep his business in the green, and a little black book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them.

Followers of the show will recall that the first season ended with a cliff hanger increasing the anticipation for the new season.