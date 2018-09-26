Pulse.ng logo
Kalu Ikeagwu, Lota Chukwu attend 'The Kinsman' premiere

The Kinsman Kalu Ikeagwu, Lota Chukwu attend movie premiere in Lagos

Kalu Ikeagwu and Lota Chukwu are some of the movie casts that attended the premiere of Doris Ariole and Teni Stuffman produced movie, The Kinsman.

Kalu Ikeagwu, Lota Chukwu attend 'The Kinsman' premiere play

Teni Stuffman, Ebele Okaro, and Doris Ariole (far right) at the premiere of 'The Kinsmen.'

(Lodios)

Kalu Ikeagwu and Lota Chukwu led several Nollywood stars to the premiere of 'The Kinsman' on wednesday, September 26, 2018.

The premiere of the romantic comic, which held on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at the Silverbird Galleria on Victoria Island also had Yaw, Doris Ariole, Chioma Nwosu, Bridget Chibufue, Teni Stuffman and Omobala Akinde.

Written and produced by by Teni Stuffman and Doris Ariole, The Kinsman is a faith-based story directed by Doris Ariole.

play (Lodios)

 

The movie is scheduled to start showing in Nigerian cinemas on October 5, 2018.

ALSO READ: Lota Chukwu releases first episode of food show “Lota Takes”

Speaking to Pulse on the inspiration behind the comic, Teni Stuffman said that she realised that one of the best ways to pass a message is to mix it with comedy as attention span is very important.

play (Lodios)

 

In her words,“So as people are laughing and you are making the messages very subtle, they will easily internalize it.”

About 'The Kinsman'

The Kinsman tells the story of Nneoma who decides to return to Nigeria from Cotonou after losing her husband and two sons.

Nneoma's devoted daughter in-law, and late son's widow, Nadia, insist on following her back. 

In appreciation of Nadia's loyalty, Nneoma's sole desire and pursuit, is to help Nadia get a good husband, by playing cupid.

A quest that takes them on a journey full of humour, drama and intrigue.

