Ladi Akinyosoye’s Olumo Rock Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for his new film, ‘Lockdown,’ and it’s nothing like usual.

The scenes from the 2mins long trailer seem like a movie straight out of the 90s with fresh and clean pictures.

Kalu Ikeagwu stars as Sola Roberts, the head of Quarterly Bank of Commerce, which is under siege after a criminal gang held staff members hostage during a heist.

The short trailer also features Beverly Naya as Abigail, a bank official with special military training who manages to help secure the release of her colleagues during the heist.

With the role, Naya's brilliance has again been called to action as she immerses herself in the role that is most times seen in a Hollywood movie. Obviously thrilled and happy with her performance, Naya is looking forward to many of her fans seeing her interpretation of the role of Abigail, a junior manager with a military background.

From the trailer, the film appears like another one of those formulaic action movies where the filmmaker plugs in all the usual tropes.

Kalu is threatened to take an unbelievable offer of the gang, who held the bank under siege and Beverly would not see him taking the offer, which is absurd.

However, the criminal gang is hell-bent on carrying out their operations to open the vault before daybreak at the expense of the lives of the staff.

The film also features Linda Ejiofor as Janet, Kalu Ikeagwu’s love interest. The trailer also revealed a few scenes showing the lovers sharing some form of intimacy in the workplace. The two enjoy an office romance that had to be kept away from prying eyes. Ejiofor's role brings to mind her role in Rita Dominic's 'The Meeting' but in a totally different light.

Also starring in ‘Lockdown’ are Kelechi Udegbe, Jude Chukwuka, Bucci Franklin, Harry Dorgu, Jerry Bakpa, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, and Tomi Fabamigbe, with appearances by Dele Odule, Sola Onayiga, and Tallulah Doherty.

Ladi Akinyosoye made his entry into Nollywood with his 2015 motion picture 'Beneficence' after working on a TV show, The Apprentice Africa as a production coordinator.

‘Lockdown’ follows the story a group of people trapped in Quarterly Bank of Commerce. The Junior manager, the managing director, the mistress and security among them, locked in the bank overnight during the festive season with no route to escape. The criminal gang is determined to open the vault before daybreak.

Written by Labake and Ladi Akinyosoye, 'Lockdown' is produced by Labake Akinyosoye and opens in cinemas on September 20.