RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kachi Benson & Tal Haring's 'Noah's Raft' VR documentary on Makoko to premiere at NewImages Festival Paris

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The virtual reality documentary centers on the story of a young man set to transform the lives of children living in the Makoko area of Lagos.

'Noah's Raft' VR documentary [Instagram/newimages.festival]

Documentary filmmaker, Kachi Benson has announced the world premiere of his latest project, 'Noah's Raft', a VR documentary co-directed by Tal Haring.

Recommended articles

The documentary shot in Makoko will premiere at this year's NewImages Festival set for June 9-13, 2021.

Shot by VR360 Stories, the documentary centers on the story of Noah, a young man who returns to Makoko after school to transform the lives of children living in the slum through education.

ALSO READ: 50 Cent to produce true crime anthology series ‘Confessions Of A Crime Queen’

Announcing the documentary's world premiere, Benson wrote on Instagram: "Curiosity and Co-creation took us to Makoko, and the result was Noah’s Raft, a beautiful VR film about love, education, and community.

"I’ve known Noah for many years now, and his commitment to bringing light to his community through education has remained unchanged. We are proud to announce that 'Noah’s Raft' will be having its World Premiere at @newimages.festival, and I hope that through this project Noah can continue to receive the support he needs to keep his school afloat."

Benson's VR documentary film 'Daughters of Chibok' made history as the first African project to win the Venice Lion in 2019. It also got listed in the Forbes List of Top 50 VR Experiences of 2019.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Presidency says it has uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari

Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, a new study finds

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Man hires thugs to slaughter neighbour and her son at Kasoa

Man in his 40s reports to police that he’s been pushed to the ground & raped

4 reasons why every man must help his woman to an orgasm

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina