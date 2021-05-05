Kachi Benson & Tal Haring's 'Noah's Raft' VR documentary on Makoko to premiere at NewImages Festival Paris

The documentary shot in Makoko will premiere at this year's NewImages Festival set for June 9-13, 2021.

Shot by VR360 Stories, the documentary centers on the story of Noah, a young man who returns to Makoko after school to transform the lives of children living in the slum through education.

Announcing the documentary's world premiere, Benson wrote on Instagram: "Curiosity and Co-creation took us to Makoko, and the result was Noah’s Raft, a beautiful VR film about love, education, and community.

"I’ve known Noah for many years now, and his commitment to bringing light to his community through education has remained unchanged. We are proud to announce that 'Noah’s Raft' will be having its World Premiere at @newimages.festival, and I hope that through this project Noah can continue to receive the support he needs to keep his school afloat."