Kaatachi - One man's funny story of misfortunes

Are we completely in control of our own destiny or does our fortune lie exclusively in the hands of powers beyond our control?

Kaatachi follows the comical yet tragic story of a Nigerian returnee from Ghana who leaves Ghana because he could not find the success he sought.

Kaatachi believes he is smarter, more educated and better refined than everyone else in his township, and he lives a flamboyant life to keep the impression.

Kaatachi's seemingly prestigious life is RUDELY interrupted by another set of woes when he decides to take a wife he believes is befitting of his imagined "status".

Is Kaatachi the sole architect of his misfortune or is his mother - Iya agba's use of diabolic means the real cause of his ridiculous and exaggerated sense of self?

We'll let you be the judge at the end of this epic Yoruba comical series that features celebrities like:

Jaiye Kuti,

Muyiwa Adegoke (Londoner),

Nepa Boys,

Atoribewu,

Baba Alariya

If you enjoy comical stories with a lot of awkward moments, unexpected plot twists, and situations where things get worse just when you think they are about to get better, Kaatachi is a must watch.

Kaatachi is currently streaming on the Kiraa TV YouTube Channel.

