In the wake of ongoing anti-racism protests in the United States, Warner Bros has ordered the free streaming of its 2019 legal drama, 'Just Mercy' to help create awareness of systematic racism in America.

The movie based on civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson will be free on all US streaming platform in the US. In a press statement released on June 2, 2020, Warner Bros shared:

"Our film Just Mercy, based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society.

"For the month of June, Just Mercy will be available to rent for free across digital platforms in the U.S.

"To actively be part of the change our country is so desperately seeking, we encourage you to learn more about our past and the countless injustices that have led us to where we are today.

"Thank you to the artists, storytellers and advocates who helped make this film happen. Watch with your family, friends and allies.

“For further information on Bryan Stevenson and his work at the Equal Justice Initiative please visit eji.org.”