Jussie Smollett has been rewarded for acting the role of ‘Jamal Lyon’ in the TV series, ‘Empire,’ with over $1,530,000 (N554 million) as salaries.

Currently, in Season 5, Huffington Post reported that Smollett was paid $65,000 per episode on the most recent series of Empire.

With an average season of ‘Empire’ recording 18 episodes, Smollett would have made a sum of $1.17million in a single season.

However, Smollett’s pay has not always been high. When the ‘Empire’ first took off, it was reported that the man, who played ‘Jamal Lyon’ made $20,000 per episode for his role.

According to the UK Express, Smollett’s salary was in line with the what other on-screen children of Lucious Lyon and Cookie Lyon got as salary. Trai Byers (Andre Lyon) and Bryshere Y Gray (Hakeem Lyon).

The major characters of the ‘Empire’ series, Terrence Howard (Lucious Lyon) and Taraji P. Henson (Cookie Lyon) were getting paid around $175,000 per episode.