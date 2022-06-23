Jumoke Odetola unveils substance abuse themed movie ‘Trap’

Odetola’s Jeyten Productions recently unveiled the project at a press conference ahead of its June 25, world premiere.

Speaking at the junket held in Lagos, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) (Rtd.) Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa urged everyone especially the youths to shun drug abuse and other related vices and work towards making the society better and safer.

Also speaking at the event, Jumoke Odetola said she understands the role of celebrities in the society.

"People may not understand or even listen to others when they talk. But when they watch us do what we do. The people naturally want to copy. This is the inspiration behind this. We want to impact lives in the most effective way we can."