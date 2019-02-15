In an Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson announced that the production on ‘Jumanji’ has begun on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Johnson confirmed that the cameras are now rolling on the film with a photo of the Jumanji video game cartridge from the film's set.

The announcement was confirmed by Sony Pictures on Instagram when the entertainment company posted the same announcement.

To be directed by Jake Kasdan, ‘Jumanji 3’ will feature Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas.

While the details of the story of the ‘Jumanji 3’ has been kept under-wraps, the second installment, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ had a video game spin on the idea of the enchanted Jumanji board game.

'Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle' which was released in 2017 grossed $962 million at the global box office.