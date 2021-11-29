RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Juice WRLD’s documentary among other shows coming to HBO max this December and their release dates.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

Among a variety of titles such as DC’s Young Justice, Mortal Kombat 1995, etc, hitting HBO max this month, What draws the highest anticipation is the documentary film about the late rapper Juice WRLD, titled Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss. Beginning on December 9, The Music Box series will then conclude on December 16. In addition, see full list below.

December 1

12 Strong

20 Feet from Stardom

Adrienne Documentary Premiere

A Perfect Murder

All I See Is You

All Rise Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man

Blade II

Bolero

Breakdown

Changing Lanes

Chicago

Cloud Atlas

Control Room

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Days Of Thunder

Dragged Across Concrete

Enough Said

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Frontera

The Good Doctor

The Haunting In Connecticut

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Interview with the Vampire

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone

The Italian Job

Jack The Giant Slayer

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

The Lawnmower Man

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace

Limbo

Little Monsters

The Mask

Max Steel

Miss Congeniality

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms

The Muppets Take Manhattan

No Country For Old Men

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

Pulse

R.I.P.D.

Rubber

Runner Runner

Se7en

Shark Night 3D

Surrogates

Troll Hunter

The Truman Show

Two For The Money

Two Lovers

Viva

War On Everyone

The Wedding Singer

The Wolfpack

World's Greatest Dad

The Wrecking Crew!

XXX

December 2

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G Documentary Premiere

Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta) Season 2 Premiere — HBO Max Original

Santa Inc. Animated Series Premiere — HBO Max Original

Space Jam: A New Legacy

December 3

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek Season 3

Hood River

Mike & Molly

Yerba Buena

December 4

The Last O.G. Seasons 1-3

At the Ready

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green — Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere

December 5

Kamikaze — HBO Max Original Season Finale

December 6

The Forever Prisoner Documentary Premiere

Landscapers Limited Series Premiere

December 7

The Slow Hustle Documentary Premiere

December 9

​​A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) Season 1

And Just Like That..., — HBO Max Original Premiere

Gossip Girl Season 1 Finale — HBO Max Original

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night Documentary Premiere

The Sex Lives of College Girls — HBO Max Original Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island — HBO Max Original Season 5 Premiere

December 10

Dafne and the Rest (Todo lo Otro) — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere

DC's Stargirl Season 2

December 12

Succession Season 3 Finale

December 14

The Murders at Starved Rock Documentary Series Premiere

December 15

What's New Scooby-Doo?

December 16

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy — HBO Max Original Comedy Special

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) — HBO Max Original Documentary

The Cut (O Grande Look) — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies — HBO Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss Documentary Premiere

Station Eleven — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere

December 17

A Forbidden Orange — HBO Max Original Premiere

December 20

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

December 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Season Finale

December 22

After the Sunset

The Matrix Resurrections — Warner Bros. Film Premiere

December 23

40 Means Nothing (40 No es Nada) — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners — HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad

December 24

Black Jesus

December 26

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Finale

Insecure Season 5 Finale

December 30

Young Justice — HBO Max Original Season 4 Part A

December 31

How to With John Wilson Season 2 Finale

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

