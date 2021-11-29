December 1
Juice WRLD’s documentary among other shows coming to HBO max this December and their release dates.
Among a variety of titles such as DC’s Young Justice, Mortal Kombat 1995, etc, hitting HBO max this month, What draws the highest anticipation is the documentary film about the late rapper Juice WRLD, titled Juice WRLD: Into The Abyss. Beginning on December 9, The Music Box series will then conclude on December 16. In addition, see full list below.
12 Strong
20 Feet from Stardom
Adrienne Documentary Premiere
A Perfect Murder
All I See Is You
All Rise Seasons 1 and 2
The Answer Man
Blade II
Bolero
Breakdown
Changing Lanes
Chicago
Cloud Atlas
Control Room
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Days Of Thunder
Dragged Across Concrete
Enough Said
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Frontera
The Good Doctor
The Haunting In Connecticut
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Interview with the Vampire
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone
The Italian Job
Jack The Giant Slayer
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
The Lawnmower Man
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace
Limbo
Little Monsters
The Mask
Max Steel
Miss Congeniality
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms
The Muppets Take Manhattan
No Country For Old Men
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
Pulse
R.I.P.D.
Rubber
Runner Runner
Se7en
Shark Night 3D
Surrogates
Troll Hunter
The Truman Show
Two For The Money
Two Lovers
Viva
War On Everyone
The Wedding Singer
The Wolfpack
World's Greatest Dad
The Wrecking Crew!
XXX
December 2
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G Documentary Premiere
Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta) Season 2 Premiere — HBO Max Original
Santa Inc. Animated Series Premiere — HBO Max Original
Space Jam: A New Legacy
December 3
Breathe the Night
Craig of the Creek Season 3
Hood River
Mike & Molly
Yerba Buena
December 4
The Last O.G. Seasons 1-3
At the Ready
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green — Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere
December 5
Kamikaze — HBO Max Original Season Finale
December 6
The Forever Prisoner Documentary Premiere
Landscapers Limited Series Premiere
December 7
The Slow Hustle Documentary Premiere
December 9
A Thousand Fangs (Mil Colmillos) Season 1
And Just Like That..., — HBO Max Original Premiere
Gossip Girl Season 1 Finale — HBO Max Original
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night Documentary Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls — HBO Max Original Season 1 Finale
Summer Camp Island — HBO Max Original Season 5 Premiere
December 10
Dafne and the Rest (Todo lo Otro) — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere
DC's Stargirl Season 2
December 12
Succession Season 3 Finale
December 14
The Murders at Starved Rock Documentary Series Premiere
December 15
What's New Scooby-Doo?
December 16
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy — HBO Max Original Comedy Special
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós) — HBO Max Original Documentary
The Cut (O Grande Look) — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies — HBO Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss Documentary Premiere
Station Eleven — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere
December 17
A Forbidden Orange — HBO Max Original Premiere
December 20
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
December 21
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Season Finale
December 22
After the Sunset
The Matrix Resurrections — Warner Bros. Film Premiere
December 23
40 Means Nothing (40 No es Nada) — HBO Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners — HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad
December 24
Black Jesus
December 26
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Finale
Insecure Season 5 Finale
December 30
Young Justice — HBO Max Original Season 4 Part A
December 31
How to With John Wilson Season 2 Finale
Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.
Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.
