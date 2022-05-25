Johnny Depp says he helped Amber Heard get breakout 'Aquaman' role

“I made a phone call, and I spoke to three upper-echelon Warner executives, Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll, Greg Silverman,” Depp said while detailing how the actress said that she was anxious about Warner Bros. concerns of her being able to film in Australia.

The actor added, “I can only say that, ultimately, she did get the job in the film. Hopefully, I had curbed their worries to some degree.”

In 2016, Heard was persecuted for illegally bringing in her dogs to Australia. The charges were later dropped.

Prior to Depp taking the stand, Heard's lawyers had argued that the buzz from their domestic violence saga nearly cost her the role in the film's second season.

However, their case took a dent on Tuesday when DC Films' Head Walter Hamada testified that Warner Bros. considered recasting her for the role due to chemistry issues with lead star Jason Momoa, and not the allegations as claimed.

The Depp vs Heard trial is expected to end this Friday with closing statements after six weeks of shocking details of their 15-month marriage.