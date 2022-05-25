RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Johnny Depp says he helped Amber Heard get breakout 'Aquaman' role

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial has taken an interesting new turn in its final week.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

According to multiple media outlets, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star testified in court on Wednesday, that he helped Heard get her breakout role as Mena in DC's 'Aquaman'.

“I made a phone call, and I spoke to three upper-echelon Warner executives, Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll, Greg Silverman,” Depp said while detailing how the actress said that she was anxious about Warner Bros. concerns of her being able to film in Australia.

The actor added, “I can only say that, ultimately, she did get the job in the film. Hopefully, I had curbed their worries to some degree.”

In 2016, Heard was persecuted for illegally bringing in her dogs to Australia. The charges were later dropped.

Prior to Depp taking the stand, Heard's lawyers had argued that the buzz from their domestic violence saga nearly cost her the role in the film's second season.

However, their case took a dent on Tuesday when DC Films' Head Walter Hamada testified that Warner Bros. considered recasting her for the role due to chemistry issues with lead star Jason Momoa, and not the allegations as claimed.

The Depp vs Heard trial is expected to end this Friday with closing statements after six weeks of shocking details of their 15-month marriage.

Depp is suing Heard for £40 million over an article she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 where she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Heard has since filed a £100 million counterclaim lawsuit.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

