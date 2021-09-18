Johnnie Walker debunks social stereotypes during the BBN 'No Labels' task

On Thursday evening, Shine Ya Eye house received a Johnnie Walker "No Labels" task.

Housemates were divided into teams based on three Johnnie Walker labels; Red Label, Black Label and Blue Label to compete for a grand prize.

The teams; #TeamRedLabel: Cross, Liquorose, Saga and Saskay; #TeamBlackLabel: Whitemoney, Nini and Pere; #TeamBlueLabel: Angel, Queen, Yousef and Emmanuel, were expected to acquire points across three stages of their No Labels wager.

The wager included Burst the Labels, a physical task requiring housemates to debunk societal stereotypes, represented by inflated balloons pinned on a canvas.

For the second task, No Labels, housemates used spoken word and props to address stereotypes about creatives, influencers and tech geniuses.

The highlight of the task was the third and final task, The Johnnie Highball Mix, demanding housemates create classic Johnnie Walker Highball cocktails using condiments.

Millions of Big Brother Naija fans tuned in to watch Johnnie Walker creatively redefine stereotypes and reinforce positive labels.

At the end of the task, team Red Label emerged victorious walking away with a cash prize of N2 million naira.

With #NoLabels, Johnnie Walker continues to demand and enable diversity and inclusiveness; supporting and creating work that is truly progressive, empowering creatives everywhere to keep walking.

