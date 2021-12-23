RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

John Wick chapter 4 delayed until 2023

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

Yes, you read that right!

John Wick chapter 4 delayed until 2023
John Wick chapter 4 delayed until 2023

Just as we celebrate the arrival of The Matrix Resurrections to the big screens, Lionsgate announced disappointing news regarding the action trilogy via youtube. The movie which was set for a May 2022 premiere date has been moved to 2023.

Recommended articles

The action series led by Keanu Reeves has thrilled fans over and over in the past few years since its first instrument in 2014. It features a retired hitman John Wick who goes revenge rampage after a group of criminals kill his beloved dog. With the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves has proved just how exceptional he is at his craft in the action-thriller genre.

The announcement clip release on youtube features workers of the elite organization opening a classified document on the titular character, a tattooed lady typing the updated details of Chapter 4’s global release and three uniform workers wiping the premier date off the board with a "be seeing you" closing message.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was first announced two years ago immediately after the record-setting opening weekend of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which went on to gross over $300 million worldwide. The fourth instalment will see the return of Keanu Reeves as the heroic hitman, who was last seen suffering from multiple injuries after he fell from the top of the Continental Hotel.

John Wick Chapter 4 isn't the only blockbuster receiving premiere pushbacks. Early this month, it was also announced the 10th instalment of Fast and Furious will be postponed. Several reasons go into the postponement of arrivals to the theatre or streaming services. One is to aim for better timing for bigger commercial success, another is due to the pandemic effects. Whichever, the cause for this postponement may be, we hope it doesn't get pushed back any further.

Watch the announcement clip here.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

John Wick chapter 4 delayed until 2023

John Wick chapter 4 delayed until 2023

Nollywood actor Sam Obiago is dead

Nollywood actor Sam Obiago is dead

10 hottest male celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

10 hottest male celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Thespian Family Theatre stages 'Mammy Water's Wedding' in Lagos

Thespian Family Theatre stages 'Mammy Water's Wedding' in Lagos

Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

Deyemi Okanlawon challenges Yahaya Bello to set up film fund in Kogi state

Deyemi Okanlawon challenges Yahaya Bello to set up film fund in Kogi state

Second Time's The Charm! Johnnie Walker brought the heat to Johnny's Room Live

Second Time's The Charm! Johnnie Walker brought the heat to Johnny's Room Live

Watch 'A Naija Christmas' cast's moving tribute to Rachel Oniga

Watch 'A Naija Christmas' cast's moving tribute to Rachel Oniga

Turntable End-of-Year Countdown comes to Triller

Turntable End-of-Year Countdown comes to Triller

Trending

Linda Osifo says she was once turned down by producers for her accent

Linda Osifo

Mo Abudu is collaborating with 50 Cent, Starz on a new African drama

50 Cent and Mo Abudu [Twitter]

After Box Office success, ‘Encanto’ will make its streaming debut on Disney+

Encanto

Inkblot production celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Superstar' premiere

'Superstar' cast BTS [Inkblot]