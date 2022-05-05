Jim Iyke's 6th Sense movies acquires Zivaworks' series 'Sin'

"SIN, a series concept @sutoritera.ng created in collaboration with @zivaworksltd was recently acquired by Jim Iyke’s @6thsensemovies and is being developed into a series. It’s just one of the many projects we’ve come up with over the years and believe me there’s much more in the pipeline.

"Thanks to @emgaruba and @chibrenda90 of Zivaworks for their continued creative partnership, and @jim.iyke for believing in the concept enough to get the ball rolling. Special thanks to @chibuikeibe_ for bringing us all together. If and when this gets the greenlight I promise y’all are in store for one hell of a ride!"