Jim Iyke's 6th Sense movies acquires Zivaworks' series 'Sin'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Jim Iyke's production company, 6th Sense, has acquired 'Sin', a series concept by Sutoritera Projects and Zivaworks.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]

Confirming the acquisition, the series' co-writer Emil B. Garuba wrote on Instagram:

"SIN, a series concept @sutoritera.ng created in collaboration with @zivaworksltd was recently acquired by Jim Iyke’s @6thsensemovies and is being developed into a series. It’s just one of the many projects we’ve come up with over the years and believe me there’s much more in the pipeline.

"Thanks to @emgaruba and @chibrenda90 of Zivaworks for their continued creative partnership, and @jim.iyke for believing in the concept enough to get the ball rolling. Special thanks to @chibuikeibe_ for bringing us all together. If and when this gets the greenlight I promise y’all are in store for one hell of a ride!"

News of the series acquisition comes amid reports that the movie star's production company is working on a sequel for his 2021 thriller 'Bad Comments'. The sequel titled 'The Crusader' is set to begin filming in July with collaborations from film and tourism boards in Dubai, Dar es Salam and Lagos.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

