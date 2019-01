Jim Iyke and Ken Erics have starred in a new epic movie, ‘Loving a mortal.’

Also featured in the movie, which was filmed in Enugu are Chidiebere Obidike, Mary Igwe, and Adaeze Eluke.

Directed by Ken Steve Anuka, ‘Loving a mortal.’ is produced by sensational actress, Onyii Alex.

Here are some of the scenes from the movie.