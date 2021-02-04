Nollywood 'Bad Boy' Jim Iyke is currently trending on Twitter and thankfully for all the right reasons.

The star actor began trending on Thursday February 4, after a scene from 2007 hit movie, 'Boys Cot' surfaced on Twitter.

In the trending clip featuring actress Anita Joseph, Jim Iyke is his classic 'bad boy' self complete with his all too familiar cocky demeanor.

Watch the clip:

About 'Boys Cot'

'Boys Cot' directed by Sylvester Obadigie, follows the story of three friends who reunite after their National Youth Service Corps. When they fail at securing good jobs, they turn to fraud.

The star-studded 2007 hit movie starred Jim Iyke, Nonso Diobi, Mike Ezeruonye, Uche Jombo and Ruth Kadiri in her breakout role.

