Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th

Set to premier on Friday 8th of July 2022, Jewel is a Netflix Original movie that takes a deep dive and tells the compelling story of the Sharpeville massacre; an incident that occured in March 1960 in the Black township of Sharpeville, near Vereeniging, South Africa, in which police fired on a crowd of Black people, killing or wounding some 250 of them. It was one of the first and most violent demonstrations against apartheid in South Africa.