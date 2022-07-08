RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByDiamondGroovePictures - Telling original African stories with African actors, filmmakers is one of the strong suits of Netflix and that is what this new movie, Jewel is all about.

Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th

Set to premier on Friday 8th of July 2022, Jewel is a Netflix Original movie that takes a deep dive and tells the compelling story of the Sharpeville massacre; an incident that occured in March 1960 in the Black township of Sharpeville, near Vereeniging, South Africa, in which police fired on a crowd of Black people, killing or wounding some 250 of them. It was one of the first and most violent demonstrations against apartheid in South Africa.

Recommended articles

Written and directed by Adze Ugah who is the brain behind other remarkable productions like Isibaya, Jacobs Cross, Mrs Right Guy and Shaka, the new movie Jewel is produced by multiple award winning filmmaker Elvis Chuks and it parades a stellar cast that includes; Michelle Botes, Desmond Dube, Robert Whitehead, Connie Chiume, Sandile Mahlangu, Lilian Dube, Nunu Khumalo, Cindy Mahlangu and Senzo Radebe.

Watch the trailer below….

Youtube Link:

Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th
Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByDiamondGroovePictures

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hitmaker Skales returns with 'Say You Bad' featuring rising star Ida Banton

Hitmaker Skales returns with 'Say You Bad' featuring rising star Ida Banton

Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy, dazzle fans at Afronation, Biggie is back for the seventh season of BBN, plus more engaging tweets on TwitterNaija

Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy, dazzle fans at Afronation, Biggie is back for the seventh season of BBN, plus more engaging tweets on TwitterNaija

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

BBNaija's Khafi celebrates hubby Gedoni on their wedding anniversary

BBNaija's Khafi celebrates hubby Gedoni on their wedding anniversary

Talented rising star Minz drops new single 'Lady'

Talented rising star Minz drops new single 'Lady'

Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th

Jewel: A Netflix Original Movie telling the African story and surrounding events of Sharpeville Massacre in Southern Africa premiers on July 8th

Korede Bello breaks hiatus with new song 'Bella'

Korede Bello breaks hiatus with new song 'Bella'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Trending

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

Veteran actor Kenneth Aguba [Twitter]

Marvel comics to introduce new gay Spider-Man character

Spider-Man rendition [Metro UK]

Fans react as Sony debuts official ‘The Woman King’ trailer

Viola Davis in The Woman King

BBNaija season 7 confirmed for double entry show premiere this July

BBNaija season 7