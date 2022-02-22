Jennifer says she 'bared her soul' while filming ‘Marry Me’

The star in a recent interview with OK! discussed her role in the Kat Coiro directed romantic comedy and how it reflected living her life in the public glare for decades.

Talking about her character in 'Marry Me', Jennifer said: “There was so much about her I could understand like nobody else could understand. It was a lot more uncomfortable than playing a character who is nothing like you.”

"I was bringing my personal life experience into a role in a way that I’ve never had to. Every moment was like baring my soul.

"You have to do what feels good to you, but being so open the way we were when we were so young was a mistake,” the 52-year-old actress admitted.

“Love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special,” she added. “You have to hold a little of that privately.”