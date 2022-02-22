RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jennifer says she 'bared her soul' while filming ‘Marry Me’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romantic comedy recently premiered in cinemas.

Jennifer Lopez marries total stranger in new rom-com ‘marry me
Jennifer Lopez marries total stranger in new rom-com ‘marry me

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about how close to home her latest film 'Marry Me' hit.

Recommended articles

The star in a recent interview with OK! discussed her role in the Kat Coiro directed romantic comedy and how it reflected living her life in the public glare for decades.

Talking about her character in 'Marry Me', Jennifer said: “There was so much about her I could understand like nobody else could understand. It was a lot more uncomfortable than playing a character who is nothing like you.”

"I was bringing my personal life experience into a role in a way that I’ve never had to. Every moment was like baring my soul.

"You have to do what feels good to you, but being so open the way we were when we were so young was a mistake,” the 52-year-old actress admitted.

Love, when you’re lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special,” she added. “You have to hold a little of that privately.”

In 'Marry Me' Lopez plays the character of a pop star Kat Valdez, on the verge of being married to singer boyfriend Bastian but he ends up cheating on her.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emeka Njoku unveils official trailer for 'Yahoo+'

Emeka Njoku unveils official trailer for 'Yahoo+'

Jennifer says she 'bared her soul' while filming ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer says she 'bared her soul' while filming ‘Marry Me’

FG to enforce new law to ban money rituals in Nollywood movies

FG to enforce new law to ban money rituals in Nollywood movies

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' with Davido spends 4th week at No. 1

Top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Skiibii's 'Baddest Boy' with Davido spends 4th week at No. 1

Wizkid hypes Asa's upcoming fifth album

Wizkid hypes Asa's upcoming fifth album

Brainee outdoes himself on ‘Yaba State of Mind’ [Pulse EP Review]

Brainee outdoes himself on ‘Yaba State of Mind’ [Pulse EP Review]

Showmax announces its first Ghanaian Original 'Eno'

Showmax announces its first Ghanaian Original 'Eno'

Israel DMW: 5 times the popular aide to Davido has trended on social media

Israel DMW: 5 times the popular aide to Davido has trended on social media

YCee drags self-acclaimed disc jockey Ada over comments about dating younger guys

YCee drags self-acclaimed disc jockey Ada over comments about dating younger guys

Trending

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Filmmaker Ego Boyo laments the a** kissing culture in Nollywood

Ego Boyo [Instagram/officialegoboyo]

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim [Instagram/@nseikpeetim]

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production (TechCrunch)