Jennifer Lopez says sharing the Super Bowl stage with Shakira was the 'worst idea'

Jennifer Lopez has described her 2020 Super Bowl performance with fellow Latina star Shakira as the 'worst idea in the world.'

Jennifer Lopez

The singer/actress made the revelation in one of the scenes of her new documentary 'Halftime'. In a report by Entertainment Weekly, Lopez complained about barely getting enough time to sing through her selected list of songs.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Pulse Nigeria

"We have six fucking minutes," Lopez told her music director Kim Burse during her half of the Super Bowl performance.

"We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance fucking revue. We have to sing our message. This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world," Lopez continued.

Another clip from the documentary shows Lopez speaking to Shakira about their time slots. "If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," she shared.

Lopez's longtime manager Benny Medina also shared her sentiments in the documentary.

"Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl," Medina said, per Entertainment Weekly. "That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

Lopez' ' Halftime' will officially launch on Netflix next Tuesday following its Tribeca festival premiere.

