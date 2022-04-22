RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jennifer Lopez' documentary 'Halftime' to premiere on Netflix this June

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The documentary will take a deep dive into the superstar's music and acting career.

Halftime documentary [Tudum]
Halftime documentary [Tudum]

Jennifer Lopez is set to bare all in her new documentary coming to Netflix on June 14 after its Tribeca film festival premiere.

The Amanda Micheli directed documentary will be follow the major highlights of Lopez' 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira and her presidential inauguration performance.

"'Halftime' offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl halftime show, to the recent presidential inauguration," a statement on the new documentary reads.

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning," the statement continued.

"'Halftime' serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose."

The 52-year-old star made headlines recently after announcing her engagement to Ben Affleck months after getting back together. It is unclear whether the documentary will discuss reuniting with Affleck and rekindling things.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

