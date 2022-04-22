Jennifer Lopez' documentary 'Halftime' to premiere on Netflix this June

The Amanda Micheli directed documentary will be follow the major highlights of Lopez' 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira and her presidential inauguration performance.

"'Halftime' offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl halftime show, to the recent presidential inauguration," a statement on the new documentary reads.

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning," the statement continued.

"'Halftime' serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose."