Jennifer Lopez is a hardened stripper who teaches Constance Wu, a newbie how to strip and swindle Wall Street bankers.

‘Hustlers’ official trailer sees Lopez teaching Wu the tricks on the pole.

Few scenes from the trailer also hint at Wu’s personal life and struggles, which led her to resort to stripping in New York night club.

The 2:16 minutes long trailer also had a glimpse of BET award-winning rapper, Cardi B. The rapper is seen with her pierced-tongue out in what seemed like a scene of celebration.

Cardi B had less than two seconds of appearance in the trailer, which sees the strippers quitting their job at the nightclub to take advantage of a few of their clients.

Wu and Lopez had many appearances in the trailer. In some quick scenes, an unhappy Wu is seen remitting the proceeds of her strip dance to the club manager while narrating her reason for going into the stripping business.

In a scene, Lopez’s defends their actions saying, “The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules.” She went on to respond to Wu, who asked what if someone calls the cops, “And say what? I spent $5, 000 at a strip club, send help?”

Another scene saw the ex-strippers celebrating their success at swindling one of their clients after getting him drunk in a nightclub. In their belief, they were just taking little advantage of their clients, who were also corrupt, and apparently, take things a little too far.

The celebration scene is followed by a series of scenes showing how the ladies swindle their clients and go shopping while Cardi B’s track, ‘Money,’ played in the background.

Based on New York magazine’s 2015 article, ‘The Hustlers at Scores’ by Jessica Pressler, ‘Hustlers’ follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their clients, who are majorly staff of offices on Wall Street.

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, ‘Hustlers’ also features Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, and Lili Reinhart.

The film is expected to make its cinema debut on September 13, 2019.