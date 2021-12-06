RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

The three-part documentary series will centre on Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley’s and her quest for justice.

Jay-Z and Will Smith [the richest.com]
Jay-Z and Will Smith [the richest.com]

Jay-Z and Will Smith are teaming up on a new ABC docuseries set to premiere on January 6, 2022.

The three-part series titled 'Let The World See' will follow the story of Mamie Till-Mobley's torturous path to getting justice for son, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American who was lynched to death.

The project will be ABC’s second contribution to the Till family, following another limited series 'Women of the Movement', which will also debut on January 6.

The special limited docuseries will reportedly also focus on the civil rights movement that followed after Till-Mobley stood up for her son after his gruesome murder in 1955.

“'Let The World See' is a fresh and deep examination of Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement,” ABC writes.

The series executive produced by Jay-Z and produced by Smith via his Westbrook studios, will feature real accounts from Till’s family including interviews with his cousins, a witness of the abduction, activists, FBI agents, lawyers, and more.

Grammy-nominated producer Salaam Remi will compose an original soundtrack that will be played over interviews, footage, and other features of the series.

Jay-Z and Will Smith set to produce new documentary series

