Jason Njoku launches comic book platform Raptures

According to reports, the newly announced enterprise named Raptures is Njoku's first project from a $250,000 seed fund that will see the platform collaborate with content creators of webtoons, comics and animations.

Confirming the new platform, Njoku shared on Twitter: "Excited to launch @raptures_io a global digital storytelling platform & studio network creating original Industry-leading Mobile Comics of Black American, African and Arabic origin. My family have been great contributors to the creative industries and hope."

Pulse Nigeria

The content set to be launched on Raptures will cater to a community of diverse age groups with unveiled genres including romance, action, comedy, drama, sci-fi, fantasy and mystery.