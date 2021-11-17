RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jason Njoku launches comic book platform Raptures

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new platform will create and showcase webtoons, comics, animations.

Jason Njoku, CEO iROKO TV
Jason Njoku, CEO iROKO TV

Iroko TV boss Jason Njoku has launched a digital comics enterprise which is set to showcase content for African, American and Arabic regions.

Recommended articles

According to reports, the newly announced enterprise named Raptures is Njoku's first project from a $250,000 seed fund that will see the platform collaborate with content creators of webtoons, comics and animations.

Confirming the new platform, Njoku shared on Twitter: "Excited to launch @raptures_io a global digital storytelling platform & studio network creating original Industry-leading Mobile Comics of Black American, African and Arabic origin. My family have been great contributors to the creative industries and hope."

Jason Njoku tweet [Twitter]
Jason Njoku tweet [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

The content set to be launched on Raptures will cater to a community of diverse age groups with unveiled genres including romance, action, comedy, drama, sci-fi, fantasy and mystery.

The new enterprise will also reportedly set up teams based in Nigeria, Ghana, The United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jason Njoku launches comic book platform Raptures

Jason Njoku launches comic book platform Raptures

NonyKingz: Fast rising Nigerian Icelandic Afrobeats musician making Africa proud

NonyKingz: Fast rising Nigerian Icelandic Afrobeats musician making Africa proud

Paul Okoye celebrates brother Peter and wife Lola on their wedding anniversary

Paul Okoye celebrates brother Peter and wife Lola on their wedding anniversary

Davido raises over N50M in less than an hour on Twitter after tweeting his account details

Davido raises over N50M in less than an hour on Twitter after tweeting his account details

Timi Dakolo, Praiz, others grace J’Dess Ada listening party

Timi Dakolo, Praiz, others grace J’Dess "Ada" listening party

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Nkem Owoh, Clarion Chukwurah, Meg Otanwa to star in 'In Another Life'

Nkem Owoh, Clarion Chukwurah, Meg Otanwa to star in 'In Another Life'

Here's a full list of AFRIFF 2021 winners

Here's a full list of AFRIFF 2021 winners

Nigerian Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Nigerian Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Trending

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola [Instagram/ayo_olla]

An 'Aki and Pawpaw' game is officially in the works!

Aki and Pawpaw game [Instagram/Charesofplay]

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

Grown~ish