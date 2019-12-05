The highly anticipated James Bond’s 25th film is promoted with a trailer that is typically action-packed.

‘No time to die’ trailer sees Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond since 2006's ‘Casino Royale,’ returning for his last role as Agent 007 also known as James Bond.

James Bond latest enemy, Safin played by Rami Malek is seen wearing a disturbing white face mask in the trailer of 'No time to die.' [Instagram/Empiremagazine]

With what seemed like Craig giving his best for his last performance playing the role, the opening seconds of the trailer sees Bond being chased in a battered Aston Martin around the cobbled streets of Italy.

Here are three scenes you need to see in ‘No time to die’ trailer if you haven’t seen it.

Bond escapes with a bungee rope

James Bond tries escaping with a bungee rope makeshift in 'No time to die' trailer. [YouTube/Movieclips trailers]

The over 2 minutes long trailer kicks off with an expected action scene that sees Bond being chased in a battered Aston Martin around the cobbled streets of Italy. A few seconds into the chase, a bruised Bond is seen deciding to jump off a bridge while monitoring an oncoming vehicle. As the vehicle got closer, Bond leaps from the side of the bridge using what appears to be a makeshift bungee rope to escape his enemies.

Bond meets the female agent 007

Agent Nomi aka female agent 007 meets Agent 007, James Bond in the upcoming trailer, 'No time to die' [YouTube/Movieclips trailers]

In the 38 seconds, Bond encounters a new no-nonsense MI5 agent, Nomi. The MI5 agent Nomi is played by Lashana Lynch's Nomi. Agent Nomi is rumoured to have taken the 007 moniker and isn’t willing to get threatened by Bond’s presence or history. Nomi urges Bond to stay in his lane saying, "You get in my way and I will put a bullet in your knee... the one that works."

The Motorcycle stunt

James Bond pulls a stunt on a motorcycle towards the end of the 'No time to die' trailer. [YouTube/Movieclips trailers]

No scene can be as highly anticipated as the motorcycle stunt scene which reminds fans of the famed agent, 007. Early into the second minute, 2:12, Bond, who is on a final mission after coming out of retirement, displays some of his talents that have got fans and viewers stuck on the franchise for 25 years. As expected, the trailer was not devoid of exclusive and fascinating fast cars, which have become an attribute of James Bond or Agent 007 as he’s widely known in MI5.