On December 25, 2019, Jade Osiberu’s ‘Sugar Rush’ which features D’Banj will be released for public viewing.

‘Sugar Rush,’ Osiberu said, was filmed in just 14 days in locations around Lagos, Nigeria.

The AMVCA winner first announced that D’Banj will be joining Adesua Etomi Wellignton and BBNaija’s Bisola Aiyeola on the set of the film in August 2019.

ALSO READ: D’Banj gets first Nollywood role in ‘Sugar Rush’

While Osiberu didn’t reveal much about the role D’Banj will be playing in the film, she released other members of the cast. D'banj will star in the film alongside Omoni Oboli, Toke Makinwa, Mawuli Gavor, Tobi Bakare, Nkem Owoh, Adedimeji Lateef, Mama Rainbow, Zack Orji, and Bimbo Ademoye.

According to Osiberu, D’Banj also occupies the seat of a co-producer on the project.

“Sugar Rush is a co-production amongst Greoh Media, FilmOne, DKM Media and Jungle Filmworks. Thanks to my co-Executive Producers D’Banj, Moses Babatope, Kene Okwuosa, and Seyi Siwoku for making it happen,” she wrote.

Osiberu hinted that the first official teaser for the film will be released on Friday, October 25, 2019.