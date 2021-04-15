RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jade Osiberu, Kulanen Ikyo & Adé Sultan Sangodoyin selected for 2021 Berlinale Talents

The Nigerian talents joined over 200 selected filmmakers from across the globe for this year's Berlinale Talents.

Adé Sultan Sangodoyin, Jade Osiberu, Kulanen Ikyo [Berlinale Talents]

Jade Osiberu, Kulanen Ikyo and Adé Sultan recently made the highly competitive list for the Berlinale Talents development programme.

While confirming the exciting news for the programme, Jade Osiberu revealed on Instagram that she is working on submitting a feature film for the Berlinale festival.

"Super grateful to have been selected for this year's edition of #berlinaletalents...The Rona did it's thing so we couldn't go to Berlin but it was an amazing experience non the less. Looking forward to attending Berlinale with a feature in the festival soon," Osiberu wrote.

The 'Sugar Rush' producer is reportedly working on a new project with official announcements set for next month ahead of its October 1, 2021 release.

Famous for composing some of the best scores including Kunle Afolayan's 'October 1', 'Oloture' and 'Lionheart', Kulanen Ikyo is one of Nigeria's most acclaimed film composers.

Adé Sultan Sangodoyin, on the other hand, had a shot at the Berlinale festival in 2020 with 'Eyimofe' (This Is My Desire) which he co-produced with Melissa Adeyemo. Sangodoyin is also the director of 'A Cemetery of Doves'.

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, this year's Berlinale Talents event held virtually from February 28 to March 5, 2021. The prestigious film summit had 205 talents from across the globe in attendance.

