Jade Osiberu, Kulanen Ikyo & Adé Sultan Sangodoyin selected for 2021 Berlinale Talents

While confirming the exciting news for the programme, Jade Osiberu revealed on Instagram that she is working on submitting a feature film for the Berlinale festival.

"Super grateful to have been selected for this year's edition of #berlinaletalents...The Rona did it's thing so we couldn't go to Berlin but it was an amazing experience non the less. Looking forward to attending Berlinale with a feature in the festival soon," Osiberu wrote.

The 'Sugar Rush' producer is reportedly working on a new project with official announcements set for next month ahead of its October 1, 2021 release.

Famous for composing some of the best scores including Kunle Afolayan's 'October 1', 'Oloture' and 'Lionheart', Kulanen Ikyo is one of Nigeria's most acclaimed film composers.

Adé Sultan Sangodoyin, on the other hand, had a shot at the Berlinale festival in 2020 with 'Eyimofe' (This Is My Desire) which he co-produced with Melissa Adeyemo. Sangodoyin is also the director of 'A Cemetery of Doves'.