Abidjan based animation studio, Afrikatoons has unveiled its latest production 'Koka Kitoumbou', a children series rendered in 2D and 3D animation.

The 13-episode series which will exclusive premiere on International French broadcaster TV5 Monde, follows the adventures of Malisha and her woolen doll, Rikitou and how they prevail through tough trying times in search of the Koka Kitoumbou stone.

According to a statement, the kids' series targeting children below 10 explores themes such as the love, tolerance, honesty and hard work.