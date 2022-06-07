RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I've not been type casted in Nollywood - Akah Nnani

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Netflix's 'The Man of God' star, Akah Nnani has opened up about his journey to Nollywood fame.

Akah Nnani [Instagram]
Akah Nnani [Instagram]

The actor, in an Accelerate TV interview, made the revelation while detailing his acting journey and his biggest role so far. According to Nnani, he has been lucky to play a variety of roles.

Recommended articles

"I am one of the actors that can say I am grateful not to have been profiled or boxed. There are some people that the only thing they give them is fine boy 'come and be making love in film'," the actor revealed. "There are some people, their own is police role, some their own is pastor. I've done everything! I've done agbero, I've done rich boy, I've done a gay character."

On his most challenging role, Nnani recounted playing a renegade leader on the Joke Silva produced 'Heartbeat' musical. It was his first time on stage and the first time 'The Man of God' Director, Bolanle Austen-Peters saw him perform. Four years later, she casted him for his debut lead role in a feature film.

Nnani added that his entertainment industry journey began six years ago with Accelerate TV. He got his big break co-hosting the Shade Corner, a popular talk show hosted by the entertainment platform. Prior to landing the hosting gig, the famed actor said he was quit his 9-5 for the self-taught career.

Watch the full interview:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I've not been type casted in Nollywood - Akah Nnani

I've not been type casted in Nollywood - Akah Nnani

Pulse List: 5 times Nigerians artists have teased joint projects

Pulse List: 5 times Nigerians artists have teased joint projects

Teni pays moving tribute to victims of Owo attack on her Instagram

Teni pays moving tribute to victims of Owo attack on her Instagram

BBNaija Reunion: Angel and Maria trade words on allegation of sleeping with a married man

BBNaija Reunion: Angel and Maria trade words on allegation of sleeping with a married man

Sandra Chukwudozie, Elsa Majimbo and others make Forbes 30 under 30 List Class of 2022

Sandra Chukwudozie, Elsa Majimbo and others make Forbes 30 under 30 List Class of 2022

Actress Bikiya Graham-Douglas partners with MTN, Union Bank, others for the 5th Beeta Playwright competition

Actress Bikiya Graham-Douglas partners with MTN, Union Bank, others for the 5th Beeta Playwright competition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo of their daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share photo of their daughter Lilibet

BBNaija Reunion: Boma finally apologises to Angel [Highlights]

BBNaija Reunion: Boma finally apologises to Angel [Highlights]

MTV Awards 2022: Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria among top winners [Full List]

MTV Awards 2022: Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria among top winners [Full List]

Trending

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Jada Pinkett finally addresses Oscar slap on Red Table Talk

Jada-Pinkett-Smith

How much is Amber Heard really worth?

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard