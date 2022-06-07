I've not been type casted in Nollywood - Akah Nnani

"I am one of the actors that can say I am grateful not to have been profiled or boxed. There are some people that the only thing they give them is fine boy 'come and be making love in film'," the actor revealed. "There are some people, their own is police role, some their own is pastor. I've done everything! I've done agbero, I've done rich boy, I've done a gay character."

On his most challenging role, Nnani recounted playing a renegade leader on the Joke Silva produced 'Heartbeat' musical. It was his first time on stage and the first time 'The Man of God' Director, Bolanle Austen-Peters saw him perform. Four years later, she casted him for his debut lead role in a feature film.

Nnani added that his entertainment industry journey began six years ago with Accelerate TV. He got his big break co-hosting the Shade Corner, a popular talk show hosted by the entertainment platform. Prior to landing the hosting gig, the famed actor said he was quit his 9-5 for the self-taught career.