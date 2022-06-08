Variety reports that the closed auditions was a grueling process with Garner in competition with 'Black Widow' star Florence Pugh, 'Euphoria' star Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young.
'Inventing Anna' star Julia Garner cast as Madonna in new biopic
Julia Garner has been cast to play popstar Madonna in a new biopic currently in production at Universal studios.
While details including a production timeline and support cast remain unconfirmed, Variety revealed that ‘Little Women’ producer Amy Pascal will join the project as producer while Madonna will direct.
The script for the biopic which will be set on the early days of the pop star’s career, was won by Universal studio in a “multi-studio bidding war,” added Variety.
For Garner, the role is expected to mark a major milestone for her acting career. The Emmy nominee enjoyed an incredible reception from Shondaland’s ‘Inventing Anna’, a limited series based on convicted fraudster Anna Delvey.
Garner was also in Netflix’s hit show Ozark, the role that landed her her Emmy nomination.
