Introducing Moments: Save, relive, and share your favorite Netflix scenes

Ever find yourself hooked on a Netflix scene that sticks with you long after it’s over?

Now, with Moments — a new mobile feature launching globally today on iOS and in the coming weeks on Android — you can easily save, relive, and share your favorite Netflix scenes.

Whether you’re replaying the intense final showdown in BEEF or a spooky twist in Wednesday, Moments lets you save and share it all. And with Season 2 of Squid Game coming on December 26, it’s the perfect time to revisit those nail-biting game sequences from Season 1 and get ready for what’s next.

Here’s how it works: Let’s say you’re watching the latest season of Bridgerton on your phone and want to save the scene where Colin and Penelope share their long-awaited kiss in the carriage. All you have to do is tap Moments at the bottom of your screen, and it’ll automatically save to your My Netflix tab.

You can revisit your Moments anytime on your phone, and if you rewatch the episode, it will start playing right from the scene you bookmarked.

Sharing Moments on Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms is just as easy. You can share a Moment as you create it, or from the My Netflix tab, you can select a scene and tap to share it across all of your platforms.

We can’t wait for you to discover Moments, and we’re excited to add more fun ways to use this feature in the future.

---