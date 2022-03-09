All is set for the official release of new insurgency themed film 'Boycott'.
Insurgency themed movie 'Boycott' premieres ahead of theatrical release
The feature film is set to premiere in cinemas on March 11.
Ahead of its theatrical debut, an exclusive premiere recently held at the Bluepictures cinema, Lagos and had the film's impressive cast, crew and the creme de la creme of Nollywood in attendance.
Starring Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Kunle Coker, Yemi Black, Uzee Usman, Tolulope Asanu among others, 'Boycott' tells an intriguing love story benchmarked on the theme of insurgency.
The Ugo Chinazom scripted story follows Yusuf, a father who gets pressured into joining a terrorist to save his dying daughter. Events drastically change for Yusuf after he falls in love with the daughter of the group's head.
The film is directed by Stanfame Ajalaja Stanley and executive-produced by Chinazom.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng