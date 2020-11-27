A brand new season of Red TV's comedy web series, 'Inspector K' has premiered. The third season debuted November 25, 2020 on YouTube.

Starring Koye 'K10' Kekere Ekun, the series follows the crime-bursting adventures of a comic inspector. Season three's first episode is currently streaming on YouTube.

The announcement of the third season of the comedy series comes as a pleasant surprise for fans after a nearly two-year hiatus. The first season of the show debuted in 2017 to mixed reactions. Its second season followed the next year.

Watch the teaser: