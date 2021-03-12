But with HBO announcing that this hilarious black-centered TV show will be closing the curtains with the fifth season, we can’t help but take a look back at all the great moments that have made this show incredible to watch.

Let us quickly declare a spoiler alert here, before we dive into this article. This means, if you haven’t watched Insecure, then what you should be doing right now is most definitely binge-watching all four seasons of Insecure before joining our brief reminisce of our favourite moments as we await the season finale of this warm and widely-loved comedy series.

SEASON 1; EPISODE 7 - Molly’s Super-clumsy Attempt at Making it Up With Jared

Insecure is ending - Here are our best moments from Season 1 to Season 4

Leaving Issa’s fundraising party where the two friends get in a fight, Molly heads to Jared’s apartment to try to fix things with him since her earlier break-up of their relationship over his sexual pasts. We see in this scene one of the most hilarious and definitely awkward moments in this show as Molly tries to patch up a lousy let’s-get-back-together speech that only succeeded in leaving Jared feeling more insulted. “When it came to us, I should have just lowered my standards...” says Molly. What!! Who on earth tries to make up with words like that!

SEASON 2; EPISODE 7 - The Awkward Rendezvous at Derek’s Birthday Dinner

We get our second serving of awkward at Derek’s birthday party. Actually, it’s all kinds of awkward. First, Molly has to survive the tension of being in the same room with Dro’s wife who doesn’t mind her husband having an open relationship with Molly. Next, Lawrence shows up with a new girl after his recent messy break up with Issa, who is also attending the dinner! Issa and Lawrence eventually have a face-off outside and Lawrence leaves with his date.

SEASON 3; EPISODE 4: Issa and Nathan’s Skinny-Dipping in a Stranger’s Pool

Issa runs into Nathan at a Taco shop and the two eventually spend the rest of the day together. From exploring what Issa refers to as the real Los Angeles to playing a game of Truth and Dare that eventually finds them running away from getting caught swimming naked in a stranger’s pool, we see some of the cutest and memorable moments of the show in this episode.

SEASON 4; EPISODE 6 - Issa Gives a Lift to the Most Hilarious Oldie

When Issa gives a lift to George, an elderly man who misses the bus, she is immediately taken aback by his laughable paranoia and loquaciousness. Not only does he accuse her of wanting to steal his information to give the government, he asks her to make a detour to use the bathroom, grabs himself a snack and hollers across the street to a random guy he thinks is Charlie, an old acquaintance. The sweetest thing happens when we see (although Issa has already driven off by then) that George is actually visiting his son, Khalil who is a friend to Issa’s ex, Daniel!

Insecure might be coming to an end, but we are still excited to have one more showdown of all the magic that we have enjoyed in the season finale which is expected to be released later this year.

What will Season 5 hold? Well, while we cannot say, we certainly hope to see no less drama, comedy and romance as Issa and Molly figure out love, life and all that’s in between!

Watch Insecure and all your favorite TV series on Showmax! Sign up today for a 14-day free trial.

*This is a featured post.