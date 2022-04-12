Inkblot productions hosts glamorous ‘The Blood Covenant’ premiere

The exclusive event which held on April 10, at the glamorously decorated grounds of the Filmhouse IMAX cinemas, Lekki, saw a major turn up of celebrity actors, press and film stakeholders.

Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Fiyin Gambo, the film tells a gripping tale of the evils of money rituals, greed, peer pressure, and corruption. If fan reactions are anything to go by, film lovers are in for an amazing time.

Pulse Nigeria

The Chiemaka Osagwu and Chinaza Onuzo scripted story revolves around the lives of three friends as they navigate society’s suffocating boots and the get-rich-quick syndromeTired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them.

The drama boats of an enviable cast including Tobi Bakre, Shawn Faqua, Uzor Arukwe, Ufuoma McDermott, Erica Nlewedim, Alexx Ekubo, Omowunmi Dada, Shalewa Ashafa, Gregory Ojefua and Chimezie Imo,

Speaking on the new Inkblot production, Media Personality Denrele Edun shared:

“This movie is our heightened reality, I was transfixed. My popcorn fell, I did not look at it.

“This movie will give you a message that will hit you hard! The acting from everyone was stellar, the plot and storyline were very convincing. I feel that all young people especially the Gen Zs need to see this film.”