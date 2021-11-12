RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Iniabasi Umoren evicted as Clan Amo face double loss

Authors:

Pulse Mix

After facing their second loss in a row, Clan Amo lost Iniabasi as their number dwindled to three members.

Iniabasi Umoren evicted as Clan Amo face double loss
Iniabasi Umoren evicted as Clan Amo face double loss

Clan Amo failed to perform well during the Rope-A-Dope task as they couldn’t untangle their ropes in time to solve their puzzle. A team member, Osasere, was even disqualified for assisting his teammate in untying a rope tangled around him.

Recommended articles

Things were not looking good for Clan Amo, and the place of the talking drum had a sombre air around it. To determine who would go home, Toke Makinwa asked each member of Clan Amo to write down what was missing in the Rope-A-Dope Task.

Osasere was able to identify what was missing - the letter S. On the puzzle board, the clans spelt ‘craftmanship’ instead of ‘craftsmanship’. Ishmael and Jennifer didn’t identify what was missing correctly, but they at least wrote something down. Iniabasi was unable to put down anything, and he was evicted from the show.

As Clan Amo was down to three members, they had to choose a member from Clan Iroko to join them, and they unanimously agreed on Damola. Damola is now a member of Clan Amo.

Watch Gulder Ultimate Search 12 on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm.

----

#FeaturebyNigerianBreweries

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 characters in Bridgerton

Top 10 characters in Bridgerton

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in beautiful ceremony

Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum in beautiful ceremony

Iniabasi Umoren evicted as Clan Amo face double loss

Iniabasi Umoren evicted as Clan Amo face double loss

Mfon and Gerald bow out of Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 in double eviction

Mfon and Gerald bow out of Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 in double eviction

Gulder Ultimate Search 12: Celebration in Clan Irin as they win Rope-A-Dope task

Gulder Ultimate Search 12: Celebration in Clan Irin as they win Rope-A-Dope task

Netflix unveils first-look at 'How to Ruin Christmas' season 2

Netflix unveils first-look at 'How to Ruin Christmas' season 2

Izu Ojukwu celebrates as 'Amina' tops Netflix trends in 52 countries

Izu Ojukwu celebrates as 'Amina' tops Netflix trends in 52 countries

'Don't be deceived, your faves are just packaging' - BBNaija's Yerins

'Don't be deceived, your faves are just packaging' - BBNaija's Yerins

Rema and Ayra Starr nominated for the 2021 MOBO Awards

Rema and Ayra Starr nominated for the 2021 MOBO Awards

Trending

Fans react as BBNaija Pere replaces Ayoola Ayolola on TMC series

Pere Egbi to replace Ayoola Ayolola as Aminu Garba on 'The Men's Club' series

NFVCB reportedly bans new Marvel movie 'The Eternals' from cinemas

An 'Aki and Pawpaw' game is officially in the works!

Aki and Pawpaw game [Instagram/Charesofplay]

'Wakanda Forever' production reportedly shuts down as actor suffers injury