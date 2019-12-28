'Kpali' lead actress, Ini Dima-Okojie says working with Nkem Owoh kept her on her toes and made her give her best for the film.

Dima-Okojie, who is not ending the year with a thud but a loud bang takes up a lead role in 'Kpali' and 'Your Excellency.'

Ini Dima-Okojie takes on the role of Amaka in the film, 'Kpali' featuring Nkem Owoh. [Instagram/kpali_movie]

Speaking further on her role in the film, she said "I remember reading the script and for me, I could just relate. I have family friends that have left the country for greener pastures and to be honest, they had no interest in coming back because they feel like nothing works here. So I could relate to how my character felt in that sense. Her journey also inspired me. And the fact that I was filming with Nkem Owoh, that was very exciting for me. I’ve always wanted to work with him. He puts you on your toes. Improvisation becomes your breakfast, lunch, and dinner because he just goes for it and you have to take it on if not, everything falls flat."

Continuing on her experience on the film set, she said, "It was quite interesting. We filmed 'Kpali' in the middle of 2017. I was in the middle of a daily show called 'Battle Dawn' and that was tasking because I was one of the lead characters and we filmed every day and they were gracious enough to give me three weeks off to film 'Kpali'. I had to read the script before I started the daily show. Normally, I would like spacing and take time out to prepare properly. So, I have to multi-task because, at the end of the day, there will be no excuse when everyone is watching. It was interesting and tough, but we did it."

Dima-Okojie further said it was challenging picking up a British accent which the role demanded of her. "Oh! My goodness, I remember when the director told me that wanted me to have a bit of a British accent, it was a challenge I took on. I felt a bit scary but then, it began to be exciting. At the end of the day, we did what we had to do. I like to take up parts that challenge me. It was challenging because I have to pull it up throughout the film and I did my research. YouTube was my best friend and I didn’t have a voice coach. I studied and I think it worked out."